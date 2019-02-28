Home Nation

Border standoff: Congress distances itself from Sidhu's remarks, says atmosphere not conducive for dialogue with Pakistan

The Punjab minister has insisted that dialogue and diplomatic pressure will count for in seeking a long-term solution to terror outfits operating across the border.

Published: 28th February 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said the current atmosphere is not conducive for a dialogue with Pakistan and termed the suggestions made in this regard by its leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as his personal opinion and not that of the party.

"There is a time to act and there is a time to talk. Dialogue can only take place when the atmosphere is conducive for dialogue and the current atmosphere is not conducive for a dialogue," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters.

Asked about the comments made by Sidhu, he said, "If Mr Navjot Singh Sidhu has an opinion, that is his personal opinion and it is not the opinion of the Indian National Congress."

The Punjab minister has insisted that dialogue and diplomatic pressure will count for in seeking a long-term solution to terror outfits operating across the border, amid strain in India-Pakistan ties in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent developments.

"I stand by my conviction that dialogue and diplomatic pressure will count for a great deal in seeking a long-term solution to the presence and practice of terror outfits that operate within and across the border," the cricketer-turned-politician said in a two-page statement titled "We have a choice."

"The solution to terror is peace, development and progress and not unemployment, hatred and fear," he said.

Tewari said the inescapable facts are that Pakistan has been sponsoring a proxy war against India and Punjab is also one state which has suffered from the proxy war and unprovoked cross-border terror using semi-state actors.

He said going back to 1979-1980 "the first recipient of that proxy war or that unprovoked cross-border terror using semi-state actors was Punjab".

"For 15 long years, Punjab suffered because of the terror unleashed by the ISI and its instrumentality," he said.

He also said that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman displayed exemplary courage, and exemplary dignity and exemplary poise in the face of adversity.

"We would like to demand that Pakistan immediately return Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India," he said on the IAF pilot detained by Pakistan.

Tewari condemned the treatment meted out to the pilot, whose videos in captivity were released on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Pakistan Border Standoff Navjot Sidhu Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp