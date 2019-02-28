Home Nation

Centre seeks stay on eviction of tribals

THE Centre on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the possible eviction of more than 10 lakh forest dwellers and tribals in various states.

Published: 28th February 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: THE Centre on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the possible eviction of more than 10 lakh forest dwellers and tribals in various states.

Citing an age-old close relationship between forest dwelling communities and protection of the environment, the ministry of tribal affairs has filed an application in the court, pleading for the modification of a judicial order of February 13 that may result in forcible eviction of tribals and forest-dwelling households across 16 states.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the application before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, which agreed to hear the case on Thursday. The plea claimed that the court should suspend its order and ask the state governments to submit details of rejection of claims by forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes (FDSTs) and other traditional forest dwellers (OTFDs).

It pointed out that the court issued its order on February 13 based on the data produced by the states regarding rejection of the claims by the dwellers.

“It is uncertain whether the data furnished by the state governments accurately indicates whether the rejection orders were passed after observance of due process; compliance with principles of natural justice and whether appeal mechanisms have been properly exhausted. Without such information, the eviction of such tribal, would amount to serious miscarriage of justice,” the ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribals eviction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp