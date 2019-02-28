Home Nation

Four arrested in connection with death of Pakistani prisoner in Jaipur jail

A day after his death, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to the Government of Rajasthan.

Published: 28th February 2019

JAIPUR: Four men have been arrested on production warrant for inquiry in connection with the murder of a Pakistani prisoner Shakar Ullah in Jaipur Central jail on February 20.

Shakar, who was serving a life term in jail, was allegedly killed by other inmates after a fight over television volume, prison officials had earlier said.

Jaipur Additional Commissioner Laxman Gaur had said: “Around four prisoners, including the Pakistani inmate, were watching TV when a brawl broke out among them over volume. As the fight escalated, the three convicts bashed Ullah's head against a stone.”

According to police, Shakur, who hails from Sialkot district of Pakistan, was arrested in 2011 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In 2017, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

A day after his death, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to the Government of Rajasthan. It had also asked all states and Union Territories to take precautionary measures in jails where Pakistani nationals are lodged.    

