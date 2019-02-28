Home Nation

‘Geneva norms apply to Wing Commander Abhinandan’

They must be released and repatriated without delay after the end of hostilities. The rules also specify that POWs must be treated humanely.

Published: 28th February 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Criticising Pakistan for making a video of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s capture and releasing it on social media, former Indian Army Chief General VP Malik (Retd) said, “His plane was brought down in Pakistan. He has to be treated like a prisoner of war.” 

While Pakistan Government admitted to Wg Cdr Abhinanadan’s custody, parading him as evidence, apprehensions remain about his well being and future. Echoing General Malik, Former Air Chief, Air chief Marshal FH Major said, “He is a man in uniform and the Geneva Convention is automatically applicable if he is in the custody of the Pakistan Army.”

“India and Pakistan both are signatories to the Geneva Convention and it is applicable for conflict and conflict-like situations, which includes the prevailing one at the LoC,” said Major General SB Asthana.  

The Geneva Convention specifies the rules protecting prisoners of war (POWS). According to the rules, the status of POW only applies in international armed conflict. It says POWs cannot be prosecuted for taking a direct part in hostilities. Their detention is not a form of punishment, but only aims to prevent further participation in the conflict. They must be released and repatriated without delay after the end of hostilities. The rules also specify that POWs must be treated humanely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Geneva convention

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp