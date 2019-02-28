Jaipur diary

Home Nation

More than two months after becoming the Rajasthan chief minister, Ashok Gehlot held a press conference at his home on Sunday.

Published: 28th February 2019

By Express News Service

Gave media full freedom: Gehlot

More than two months after becoming the Rajasthan chief minister, Ashok Gehlot held a press conference at his home on Sunday. It holds significance as the previous Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had not conducted a single press conference at her home during her five-year tenure. Gehlot said that after his operation in Mumbai last week, he is ready to answer all questions. When asked what his government will do to make media free, “From the day I took my oath, I gave the media freedom to conduct itself,” he said. 

Air strike raises BJP’s hopes 

The Indian Air Force’s surgical strikes on Tuesday have infused a new lease of life in the depressed BJP in Rajasthan. BJP had recently lost the Assembly elections. Trends show that the party which wins the Vidhan Sabha performs better in the Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech full of patriotic fervour on the day of the strikes in Churu, criticising the Congress. BJP leaders are now on the streets with Indian flag trying to use the new-found momentum. There is a feeling in the BJP that while Vasundhara Raje could not reverse the trend of changing the government in Rajasthan every five years, Modi magic can bring BJP back in the state.

Lamborghini celebrates its success in Jaipur. 

Automobili Lamborghini celebrated Lamborghini Day from February 23-24 in Jaipur. Lamborghini Day celebrates Lamborghini’s leadership in the super luxury cars segment. The event was attended by Lamborghini customers from across the country along with the leadership team. Jaipur saw 40 Lamborghini cars on the road at the same time. When the drivers carved their way through the busy roads of Jaipur, people stood in awe of the luxury cars. Lamborghini India head said it was a special occasion.

Jack Francis to take part in SJOBA Rally 

Veteran rallyist from Kerala Jack Francis (Dadu) is set to take part in SJOBA Rally 2019 (March 1 – 3) with his bike, named ‘Humming Bird -RENE’ after for his daughter, who is his inspiration. The 32nd SJOBA rally is the oldest rally in this region. Jack will be riding for Jaipur-based AVANTGRADE. A three-day event (500 km) will run through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and it will be a rigorous three-day session for both man and machine. Jack the winner of Speed Sprint 2017 will come all the way from Kerala to participate in this rally. 

