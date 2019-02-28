Home Nation

Opposition 'mahagatbandhan' will send country to ICU: Narendra Modi

Addressing BJP workers across the country, he suggested that a loss for the party, like in 2004, will jeopardise development works and ease of corruption will replace ease of doing business.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cautioning BJP workers against complacency by reminding of the NDA’s loss in 2004, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that ‘Mahamilawat (Opposition grand alliance)’ would send the country in an ICU. 

Singling out the Congress in his blistering attack during BJP’s mega interaction programme with about 10.8 million polling booth workers, Modi recalled the ‘Pachmarhi resolution’ of the Congress advocating the policy of going solo to mock the party. 

He also hit out at the Opposition’s attempts to forge a grand alliance. “This isn’t a grand alliance. It’s grand adulteration. The Congress is looking at smaller parties to survive, seeking life through the divided strengths of smaller parties. This adulteration isn’t for forming government, but just to help the Congress survive,” snapped Modi.

