Ready to deal with any Pakistani maritime misadventure, says Navy on border standoff

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian Navy Thursday said it is in a high state of readiness to deal with any Pak maritime misadventure amid rising tensions between the two neighbours.

Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday carried out a retaliatory strike across the Line of Control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and attempted to target military installations, a day after India's strike on the JeM facility in Balakot.

"The Navy is deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised on surface, under sea and in air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in maritime domain," a Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Navy assures of a resolute, swift and strong response when needed. We stand as one with the Army and Air Force to ensure the safety and security of the nation and our citizens," he said.