Ready to deal with any Pakistani maritime misadventure, says Navy on border standoff

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian Navy Thursday said it is in a high state of readiness to deal with any Pak maritime misadventure amid rising tensions between the two neighbours.

Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday carried out a retaliatory strike across the Line of Control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and attempted to target military installations, a day after India's strike on the JeM facility in Balakot.

"The Navy is deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised on surface, under sea and in air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in maritime domain," a Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Navy assures of a resolute, swift and strong response when needed. We stand as one with the Army and Air Force to ensure the safety and security of the nation and our citizens," he said.

India-Pakistan Border Standoff Indian Navy

