Home Nation

Security forces on high alert after Rajnath’s meet 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked paramilitary forces to maintain the highest vigil as he reviewed the security situation across the country. 

Published: 28th February 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked paramilitary forces to maintain the highest vigil as he reviewed the security situation across the country. 

Border Security Force (BSF),  which secures the Internal Border (IB) with Pakistan along the Western sector, was asked to give a befitting reply to Pakistan in case of cross-border firings or ceasefire violations, sources said.  Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) added Singh gave instructions to ensure the safety of civilians.  

During the high-level meeting, attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others, a detailed presentation was given about the security situation in the country and steps taken to ensure peace in all sensitive places. Concerns were raised over the possibility of reactivation of sleeper terror modules in J&K and the hinterland beyond. 

“No action is ruled out by the Indian establishment and accordingly measures are being put in place to prevent such incidents with actionable intelligence,” said an officer after a high-level security meet chaired by the home minister. 

A ‘high alert’ has been sounded in border villages of Jammu region. “BSF has been directed to keep up guard ensuring an immediate response,” an official said. 

Sources in the BSF said that there has not been a single incident along the 192 km IB since Tuesday when Indian Air Force struck a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. 

However, there has been unprovoked ceasefire violation by “shelling with heavy calibre weapons at 12 to 15 places along the LoC, manned by the Indian Army. 

Wednesday’s security review was also attended by DGs of para-military forces, including BSF and CRPF, Union Home secretary, chiefs of Intelligence Bureau and R&AW and other senior officers of the security establishment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp