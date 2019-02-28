Security forces on high alert after Rajnath’s meet 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked paramilitary forces to maintain the highest vigil as he reviewed the security situation across the country.

Border Security Force (BSF), which secures the Internal Border (IB) with Pakistan along the Western sector, was asked to give a befitting reply to Pakistan in case of cross-border firings or ceasefire violations, sources said. Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) added Singh gave instructions to ensure the safety of civilians.

During the high-level meeting, attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others, a detailed presentation was given about the security situation in the country and steps taken to ensure peace in all sensitive places. Concerns were raised over the possibility of reactivation of sleeper terror modules in J&K and the hinterland beyond.

“No action is ruled out by the Indian establishment and accordingly measures are being put in place to prevent such incidents with actionable intelligence,” said an officer after a high-level security meet chaired by the home minister.

A ‘high alert’ has been sounded in border villages of Jammu region. “BSF has been directed to keep up guard ensuring an immediate response,” an official said.

Sources in the BSF said that there has not been a single incident along the 192 km IB since Tuesday when Indian Air Force struck a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot.

However, there has been unprovoked ceasefire violation by “shelling with heavy calibre weapons at 12 to 15 places along the LoC, manned by the Indian Army.

Wednesday’s security review was also attended by DGs of para-military forces, including BSF and CRPF, Union Home secretary, chiefs of Intelligence Bureau and R&AW and other senior officers of the security establishment.