Send Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan home, say Pakistan residents on social media

There is a soft corner for Abhinandan among the citizens of Pakistan and they want him to be treated fairly.

Published: 28th February 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just as the news of an Indian Air Force pilot being captured by the Pakistan Army broke in the early hours of Wednesday, social media handles from across the border were abuzz with messages and tweets to maintain peace and calm. Lahore-based Saad Siddiqui shared that captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was apprehended by the Pak army after his MIG-21 crashed, was a victim of politics. Siddiqui wants Pakistan to treat Abhinandan well and send him home.

“My request to the Pakistan Army is to not torture Abhinandan. He is just a victim of politics. Send him back to his land.” Social activist Rimmel Mohydin voiced her concern after viewing a video of Abhinandan doing the rounds on social media post his capture. 

There is a soft corner for Abhinandan among the citizens of Pakistan and they want him to be treated fairly. Writer, Omar Qureshi, said, “No one in Pakistan is calling him a terrorist. Imagine how the Indian media would have portrayed IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan had the situation been reversed.” According to the Pakistan media, the step forward for both India and Pakistan is to sit down on the table for talks and de-escalate the situation.

The media praised the message that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered in his address post the dogfight near Nowshera. 

Comments(1)

  • vikram
    how is this scum NIE trying to brainwash people. What a life journalist and journalism has WOW
    22 hours ago reply
