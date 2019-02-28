Home Nation

Separatist-sponsored strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir

Most of the shops and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to a two-day strike called by separatists to protest the NIA raids at residences of several leaders in connection with investigation into terror funding through hawala channels in the valley.

However, most petrol pumps were open and witnessed huge rush of customers as the fuel supply to the valley was restored on Wednesday night, they said.

The officials said public transport was off the roads, but private cars and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in many areas of the city.

Similar reports of shutdown were received from other district headquarters of the valley, they said.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), an umbrella coalition of separatist outfits, called for complete two-day shutdown from Wednesday against Tuesday's NIA raids on separatists and threats to tinker with Article 35-A which is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

