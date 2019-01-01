2019 Lok Sabha polls will be 'Janta versus Gathbandhan': PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls would be a fight between the people and the anti-BJP grand alliance the opposition is working at.

In an interview to a news agency, the PM took a dig at the opposition alliance, saying, “They still speak in different voices. Who are these people? They are looking for each other’s support to save themselves... They hold each other’s hand so that they are saved. That is the game”.

On his rivals saying that the Modi magic had waned, the PM said they had at least acknowledged it, adding that he had faith in the country’s voters and not in a narrative echoed by a set of persons.

“Experts will say all kinds of things to defend their position and drive their narrative. But we should never underestimate the political understanding of the common man,” he said.

The 2019 elections would not be a US-style presidential contest between Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, the PM said.

“I believe this election is going to be a contest between those who fulfil and take forward the aspirations of the people and those who stop these aspirations. There is the experience of 70 years. The public decides,” he said.

On the Congress comeback in the Hindi heartland, the PM said that his “Congress-free India” slogan was against the culture of corruption and patronage promoted by the opposition party.