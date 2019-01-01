Seven killed as truck laden with cattle runs into a hut in UP's Chaduali village

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Seven persons, including two women and four children, were killed on the spot when a speeding truck laden with cattle crashed into a hut in a village situated on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Chanduali district of eastern UP on early Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, cracking down on the local police station, district authorities suspended an inspector and three other cops for negligence.

As per the police sources, Dial 100 police van, early Tuesday morning, was chasing a truck laden with cattle following which the truck driver lost control of the wheel and rammed the truck into an electric pole. Subsequently, the direction of the speeding truck was diverted and it crashed into the hut of Kallu Ram where his family was sleeping in Maldah village under Illiya police station area of Chandauli district.

The seven who were crushed to death in the hut included, Ram Kishun (25), Suhagin (22), Golu (8), Nisha (10), Moni (6), Molu (5) and Sama Devi (60). Family head Kallu Ram was away in Siwan at the time of incident. Now Kallu Ram is left with just one son and daughter-in-law who were away from home for work.

However, as per local sources, angered over the incident the villagers went on a rampage hurling stones at the police party which had gone there to take the bodies into custody for postmortem. The agitated villagers even blocked the road staging demonstration against the local police authorities.

The villagers were adamant of not handing over the bodies to police till the arrival of the district magistrate. Meanwhile, receiving information about the incident, DM Navneet Singh Chahal, SP Santosh Kumar Singh and ASP (Naxal) Virendra Yadav rushed to the incident site with a huge contingent of police force. Initiating action against the local police personnel, SP Chandauli suspended Inspector Nagendra Pratap Singh of Illiya police station, Ashok Yadav, Illiya outpost in-charge and a constable. The district police authorities also recommended action against Chakia CO Kunwar Prabat Singh for allegedly failing to curb cattle smuggling flourishing in the area despite numerous complaints of cattle smuggling.

Sensing the anger among the villagers over alleged negligence of the local police, who they accused of turning a blind eye to the frequent complaints of cattle smuggling in the area, the district police authorities removed the local cops from the spot and replaced them with force from other adjoining police stations on

the spot of incident.

DM NS Chahal announced a financial relief of Rs 5 lakh each to next kin of persons killed. This led the villagers to call off the demonstration allowing police to send the bodies for autopsy.