Andamans Diary

Projects kicked-off during PM’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Andaman and Nicobar islands for two days from 29 December to 30 December 2018 during which, he inaugurated and dedicated several key infrastructure, tourism projects. On Sunday, the PM renamed three prominent islands of the chain. He made the announcement at a huge gathering at Port Blair during a public meeting organised after a function to mark the 75th anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisting the tricolour on Indian soil on 30th December 1943.

“We I speak here, a notification is being drafted and now with immense pride I am going to declare it. From now Ross Island will be known as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Neil Island will be known as Shaheed Dweep and Havelock Island will be known as Swaraj Dweep,” Modi said. During his visit, the PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for series of projects for the A&N Islands, all of which are expected to improve the quality of life of the people.

Two new resort projects on the anvil

The Andaman & Nicobar Administration has floated a Request for Qualification (RFQ) inviting proposals from potential developers for tourism resort projects at Long Island (Lalaji Bay), Smith Island and Aves Island. These projects have been steered by the Island Development Agency (IDA) with the support from the NITI Aayog.

It is believed that with such projects, there will be substantial boost to the economy of these Islands. About D500 crore will be invested in the islands through these Public-Private Partnership Projects. Investments will be made primarily by the private developers and the A&N Administration will be providing support infrastructure. Also, these projects are expected to boost jobs by about 60 per cent. Further manifold indirect employment opportunities will be opened up.

Tourist police squad overhauled

To deal with incidents like the killing of American John Allen Chau after he illegally entered the Sentinel Island, the Director General of Police, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dependra Pathak, launched the “Andaman & Nicobar Tourist Police Ecosystem” on December 29. The tourist Police has rededicated itself with new fervour to providing security and guiding tourists visiting the Islands. Pathak flagged off a fleet of Tourist Police vehicles, comprising of vans, special motorcycles, and beach bikes (power cycles). A dedicated helpline (155 307) has also been established for tourists. Members of the force will wear an arm band with the featuring Tourist Police Logo and markings.

LNG power plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the Foundation Stone for a 50 MW Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)-based power project on Sunday at Hope Town in South Andaman. The plant, to be established by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) — wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited – is expected to improve the quality of life and give a boost to economic development in the area. To be set up at cost of D387.80 crore, the plant will take approximately 18 months to become operational. LNG and High Speed Diesel (HSD) will be sourced from the Floating Storage Regasification Unit and Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCL) depot.