Bihar CM Nitish Kumar grows poorer; most of his ministers are crorepatis, own guns

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: The personal assets of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have come down for the third consecutive year, keeping him poorer than his only son, but most of his cabinet colleagues are crorepatis and fond of luxury cars and guns, according to the details of assets furnished by the ministers.

Kumar, who is also national president of JD(U), owns movable assets worth Rs 16.18 lakh compared to assets worth Rs 16.23 lakh he owned last year. His movable assets include a Ford EcoSport car worth Rs 11.32 lakh, eight cows and six calves. The only immovable asset the 67-year-old leader owns is a 1,000-sq ft flat in New Delhi’s Dwarka valued at Rs 40 lakh.

In contrast, the CM’s only son, Nishant Kumar, a 38-year-old computer science graduate, owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.48 crore respectively. Nishant’s movable and immovable assets last year were worth Rs 1.18 crore and Rs 1.25 crore respectively.

Sources said the CM transferred most of his immovable assets to his son in previous years. Besides, Nishant also reportedly inherited the properties of his late mother, Manju Sinha, who worked as a government schoolteacher in Patna, in the form of provident funds and retirement benefits.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi of BJP has grown richer in the past year. His total assets, valued at Rs 94.92 lakh in 2017, grew to Rs 1.40 crore in 2018. Similarly, the value of the total assets owned by his wife, Jessie George Modi, grew to Rs 1.51 crore from Rs 1.35 crore in 2017. The couple owns 550 grams of gold and has a loan of Rs 17.54 lakh.

Urban development minister Suresh Kumar Sharma of BJP remains the richest ministers with total movable and immovable assets worth Rs 9.77 crore. He owns agricultural land worth Rs 32 lakh and non-agricultural land worth Rs 3.60 crore. The minister, whose total assets were worth Rs 10.34 crore in 2017, owns both a rifle and a revolver.

Soon after becoming CM for the first time in 2005, Nitish Kumar set the all the ministers and bureaucrats declaring their assets at the end of the year.