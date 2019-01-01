Bihar set to raise special force for Association and security of industrial units, businessmen

By Express News Service

PATNA: With attacks on industrialists and businessmen on the rise, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said a special police force would soon be raised to provide security exclusively to industrial units and entrepreneurs in the state. To be formed on the lines of Central Industrial Security Force, the special force would initially have two battalions that would be deployed at Dumraon and Begusarai, he said at the ‘Udyami Panchayat,’ a meeting of the representatives of industry bodies.

“Posts for the new force have been created and recruitments will begin soon.”

The issue of the murder of six businessmen in the past fortnight was raised by the representatives of the two industry bodies, Bihar Industries Association and Bihar Chamber of Commerce.An environment of fear prevails among industrialists and entrepreneurs in Bihar after young, Patna-based entrepreneur Gunjan Khemka was shot dead by an unidentified gunman outside his factory in Hajipur on December 30.

Five more businessmen have been killed in the state since then.

“As for industrialists requiring personal safety, the CM directed the home secretary to organise a meeting with the chief secretary and the industry bodies to look into the security demands of entrepreneurs,” said industry minister Jai Kumar Singh.