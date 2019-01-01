BJP will be dethroned in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of grossly undermining the Constitution, Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday said that the saffron party would be dethroned at the Centre as well as the state in 2019.

Azad was to conduct rallies in Mumbai, Pune and Bhima Koregaon during his three-day tour of the state. However, after the police refused permission for his rally in Mumbai and put several of his supporters under preventive arrest on Saturday, he had moved the HC against an order of the Pune police seeking interim permission to hold rallies in Pune and Bhima Koregaon.

“Why was I was put under house arrest while no such action was taken against Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, the accused of violence at Bhima Koregaon last year?” he asked. While hearing the case on Monday, the vacation bench of Justice C V Bhadang directed the Pune Police to file its affidavit in response to the petition. The Court refused to pass any interim order and directed the police to file its affidavit while posting the petition for hearing on January 4.

Meanwhile in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government won’t allow “any rallies that are meant to divide society and undermine law and order in the state”.