Fearing para-teachers protest administration bans black clothes at PM Modi's event in Jharkhand

People have been advised to avoid wearing black clothes and carrying black articles so that they do not face any inconvenience during security checks, he added.

Published: 01st January 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally at Dharamsala on Thursday | PTI

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  The Palamu district administration has banned black clothes, sweaters, blazers, handbags, shoes and socks and has also made photo identity cards mandatory for those attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jharkhand on January 5. Apprehending that the protesting para-teachers may create disturbances by showing black flags to the PM, Palamu SP has issued a letter to Deputy Commissioners of Palamu, Garhwa, Latehar and Chatra and asked them to take appropriate steps. Modi will lay the foundation of the North Koel Reservoir, also known as Mandal Dam Project in Palamu. He will also inaugurate Sujlam-Suflam Yojana in Jharkhand, under which 5000 ponds will be dug to deal with drought-like situations in the state.  

Narendra Modi

Taking a lesson from the November 15 incident in Ranchi, where thousands of para-teachers showed black flags to the PM, the Palamu district administration has decided not to allow anyone to wear even black belts, mufflers, jackets and carry black handbags.   “We have only issued a precautionary advisory for the convenience of the people attending the programme, and everything is being done according to provisions of the Blue-Book,” said Palamu SP Indrajeet Mahtha.

People have been advised to avoid wearing black clothes and carrying black articles so that they do not face any inconvenience during security checks, he added. “Securitymen might intercept people carrying extra luggage and clothes, hence they should avoid carrying extra luggage,” said the SP. 

Criticising the ban on black clothes, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha General Secretary Suprio Bhattacharya termed it as an extreme measure. “Banning black clothes will not help, how they will remove the blot from the hearts of the people?” asked Bhattacharya. Para-teachers have, however, ensured that they would not create any disturbance. “Our differences are with the Chief Minister and not with the Prime Minister. 

Sartorial policing
According to the advisory issued to Deputy Commissioners of Palamu, Garhwa, Latehar, Chatra, Palamu, they have been asked to ensure that people coming from their districts must be instructed in advance that they should not wear black clothes such as trousers, shirt, coat, sweater, muffler, tie, socks, shoes etc and are also not supposed to carry black bag, purse shawl and shrugs. They also cannot carry luggage 

PM Modi Narendra Modi black flags Black Clothes Bans

