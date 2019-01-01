Bulandshahr violence: Man who attacked slain cop with axe arrested

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

BULANDSHAHR: After zeroing in the alleged killer of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was shot during the mob violence in December in Bualndhshahr over suspected cow slaughter, district police held has nabbed another person named Kallua.

He was reportedly charged with attacking the slain cop with an axe before he was shot, said the police sources on Tuesday.

As per the police sources, Kallua was arrested from a bus stand in Bulandshahr on Monday night. He was identified as one of the main troublemakers who had attacked the cop inflicting numerous injuries on his body before hitting him on the head with an axe. The cop was trying to stop Kallua from felling the tree to obstruct traffic on the state highway near Chingrawati outpost on the fateful day during the protest.

According to highly-placed sources in the police department, the authorities were contemplating to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against Prashant Natt and five others -- Rahul, David, Johnny, Lokendra and Kallua -- who were accompanying him when he allegedly pulled the trigger at inspector Singh. “NSA will also be invoked against those three persons -- Nadim, Rahees and Kala -- who were arrested in the cow slaughter case by the SIT on December 16,” said a police source.

It may be recalled that during a protest, a mob had turned violent over alleged cow slaughter and recovery of a trolley load of carcasses in Mahaw village of Syana town in Bulandshahr on December 3. Two persons, including SHO Subodh Kumar Singh and one of the protestors Sumit had lost life in the mob frenzy.

With the arrest of Kallua, the total number of persons arrested so far for cop's murder during Bulandshahr mob violence has gone up to 30. Besides, arresting Kallua, the police are believed to have recovered the axe also with which he had attacked the slain cop.

In fact, initially, total 27 persons were named in the FIR lodged by the police for violence, rioting and murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth Sumit during the violent protests in Bulandshahr on December 3. In course of investigation, the SIT, identified and rounded up a new set of 6 culprits, including shooter Prashant Nutt, David, Rahul, Johnny, Lokendra and Kallua, allegedly responsible for the killing the cop.

However, none of the six persons mentioned above were named in the initial FIR. Their role was established by the probe team after interrogating a number of persons named and arrested in the case.

On December 27, police had arrested Prashant Nutt, a cab driver based in Delhi for allegedly pulling the trigger at the inspector in the melee. However, accused Yogesh Raj, district convenor of Bajrang Dal and his associate Shikhar Agarawal, an activist of BJP youth wing in Bulandshahr, named among 27 in the FIR are still at large.