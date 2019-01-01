Home Nation

Congress does not care for national security: BJP 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not compromise on issues of national security, he told reporters here.

Published: 01st January 2019 12:32 AM

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Claiming that Congress did not care for national security, BJPs Telangana president K Laxman Monday alleged that people of the country have not forgotten the corruption allegations against the opposition party.

"When the Modi government is making great efforts to support soldiers who perform their duty in biting cold to secure our borders, by purchasing bullet proof jackets and boosting their morale by way of conducting surgical strikes, Rahul Gandhi is mocking them.

Congress party leaders do not need national security. They are habituated to looting... people have not forgotten, he told reporters here.

The Congress and Gandhi should answer people with regard to allegations of corruption against his family, he claimed.

 

