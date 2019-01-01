Home Nation

Don’t create Zia-ul-Haq’s Pakistan in Gandhi’s India: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

According to Mehbooba, marriage among Muslims is a contract and if the two people cannot live together after marriage, they can separate.

Published: 01st January 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti, Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday attacked the BJP for introducing the triple talaq bill in Parliament and cautioned it against “creating Zia-ul-Haq’s Pakistan in Gandhi’s India”.“Being a Muslim woman and having gone through a broken marriage, I can say that this triple talaq bill is an assault on the family structure of Muslims,” Mehbooba told reporters, here. 

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government of creating divisions on religious and sectarian lines, she said, “Unfortunately, after the economic onslaught on Muslims through curbs on meat and leather, the BJP is now barging into Muslim homes to destroy our family structure and disturb our families and cause economic hardships to women.”

According to Mehbooba, marriage among Muslims is a contract and if the two people cannot live together after marriage, they can separate.“I have gone through a broken marriage. After the breakup, a woman’s top priority is economic security,” she said asserting that the government should not create Zia-ul-Haq’s Pakistan in Gandhi’s India.

“The Muslims who stayed back, stayed back in Gandhi’s India. J&K, despite being a Muslim majority state, aligned with India because of Gandhi’s India,” she said.“If you want to distort India by changing names of places, imposing a ban on leather and now introducing the triple talaq bill, you are not doing any service either to India or to Hindus,” she added. 

The bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha but its introduction in Rajya Sabha led to uproar and adjournment of the house till January 2. Mehbooba’s party has two members in the Rajya Sabha and both have sided with Opposition parties in opposing the bill.

