Home Nation

Foreigners with valid papers can now fly directly to Andamans

In 2016, as many as 4,00,019 tourists, including 15,467 foreigners, visited the Andamans.

Published: 01st January 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Sunday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Andaman and Nicobar Islands will become more accessible to foreign tourists as the Centre has designated Port Blair as an authorised immigration check post for entry into and exit from India, meaning that foreign tourists with valid travel documents can now directly fly to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said, “In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central government hereby designates Port Blair airport of Union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as an authorised immigration check post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers.”

In another notification, the home ministry appointed the Superintendent of Police, CID, the Andaman and Nicobar Police, as the “civil authority” for the immigration check post at Port Blair airport with effect from December 31, 2018. The Andamans has emerged as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the country, receiving on an average four lakh tourists, including several thousand foreigners, annually.

According to ministry statistics, more than 16 lakh tourists visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between 2015 and October this year to enjoy the natural beauty, beaches, flora and fauna and historically-significant landmarks in around 38 inhabited islands out of the 572 islets. The archipelago has received 4,02,393 tourists, including 11,818 foreigners, until October 2018, while it received 4,87,229 tourists, including 15,310 foreigners in 2017.

In 2016, as many as 4,00,019 tourists, including 15,467 foreigners, visited the Andamans. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the renaming of three islands of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago as a tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Ross Island was renamed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island is now Shaheed Dweep, and Havelock Island was renamed Swaraj Dweep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Andaman Tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp