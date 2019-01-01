Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur says AgustaWestland Chopper case to be a major issue in 2019 elections

While addressing the media, Jai Ram Thakur asserted that the issue of the Rs. 3,700-crore AgustaWestland is now clear in public eye.

Published: 01st January 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam case is going to be a major issue in 2019 Election, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday.

While addressing the media, Thakur asserted that the issue of the Rs. 3,700-crore AgustaWestland is now clear in public eye.

"This is a major issue of the country and the name of Sonia Gandhi has been disclosed," the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said.

"The Congress party people have been exposed on the issue and the party leadership will have to answer and in people's court they will not be able to answer on the issue," the Chief Minister added.

Speaking further, he also accused Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics on the Tripple Talaq Bill and said, "Congress is doing a vote-bank politics in the country. The important matter of fact is that a major chunk of the Muslim community is also in favor of the bill. There is no honor in the process whereby a person says Talaq thrice and divorces his wife," The Chief Minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam AgustaWestland Chopper Scam AgustaWestland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp