Indian, Chinese armies meet at Nathu La on New Year's Day

The armies of the two countries were locked in a stand-off at Doklam in 2017.

Published: 01st January 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

The armies of India and China met at Nathu La in Sikkim on Tuesday and exchanged pleasantries on New Year's Day. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The armies of India and China met at Nathu La in Sikkim on Tuesday and exchanged pleasantries on New Year's Day.

"To enhance mutual trust and faith amongst troops of Indian Army and Peoples Liberation Army (PLA), (they) jointly celebrated New Year on 01 Jan at Nathu La by greeting each other and extending best wishes.

The delegation was led by Colonel level officers @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD," the Eastern Command of the Army said in a tweet.

The armies of the two countries were locked in a stand-off at Doklam in 2017.

A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) to celebrate the New Year was also held on Tuesday at Chinese BPM hut at Chushul-Moldo and DBO (Daulat Beg Oldie)-TWD (Ten Wen Den) meeting points in eastern Ladakh.

