Layoffs increased by around 25 per cent from 2016, says labour data

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Employment generation has been a poll plank ahead in almost every election so far. With the 2019 general elections fast approaching, the data obtained from the labour bureau does not paint a rosy picture for the Narendra Modi government as the number of people laid off from their jobs has increased by around 25 per cent from 2016.

While a total of 3,654 people were fired in 2015, the number rose to 4,200 in 2016 and 5,249 in 2017. In 2018, till the end of August, a total of 3,322 people had lost their jobs. Ministry officials say there could be a lot of factors for these trends.

“There is cut-throat competition and firms do not tolerate even an inch of complacency in professionalism. Also, a lot of these people could be contract workers who have been rendered unemployed due to the expiry of their contracts,” a ministry official said.

In terms of numbers, Kerala has been the major contributor for generating unemployment. While in 2015, a total of 1,689 people lost their jobs in the southern state, the number grew to 2,432 in 2016, 2,989 in 2017 and 1,883 in 2018. A total of 446 people from the state, who were employees in the public sector, also lost their jobs in 2016 and 2017.

The top five states in terms of least unemployment percentage included Gujarat (3.5 per cent), Delhi (5 per cent), Karnataka (7.1 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (7.9 per cent) and Maharashtra (9.4 per cent). Three of the five worst performing states which had more number of unemployed people came from the northeast.

Sikkim topped the list of states with a total unemployment rate of 73.3 per cent followed by Tripura with 49.2 per cent and Nagaland with 37.8 per cent. Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh capped off the worst five performing states with 37.1 per cent and 34.9 per cent respectively.