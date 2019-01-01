Home Nation

Leader of Opposition moves motion to refer 'triple talaq' bill to Rajya Sabha select committee

Triple Talaq

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has moved a motion in the House for referring the "triple talaq" bill to a select committee.

The motion is likely to be taken up on Wednesday when the House takes up the the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018.

The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ | United Opposition wall blocks Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, to be tabled again on January 2 now

In the motion, Azad has also proposed the names of 11 Opposition members to be part of the Select Committee of the House.

Anand Sharma of the Congress, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Manoj Kumar Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal are among those whose names have been proposed by the Leader of Opposition.

The Opposition members have also given notices for amendments in the bill.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said he had recommended four amendments in the clauses of the bill.

