Home Nation

Lord Hanuman dressed as Santa Claus in Gujarat temple irks many

Gujarat's temple has dressed up the Hanuman idol in a Santa Claus costume leaving many devotees angry. 'The clothes are woollen and they will prevent the God from catching cold,' said the authority. 

Published: 01st January 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Hanuman (Photo | PTI)

Image opf a statue of Lord Hanuman used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Lord Hanuman courted several controversies in 2018.  From Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditya Nath calling him a dalit to claims that he was a jat, a sportsperson, a Muslim, the monkey god has earned quite a "fame" for himself.

In the latest move, however, a temple in Gujarat has dressed up the Hanuman idol in a Santa Claus costume leaving many devotees angry.

The incident took place in Sarangpur Temple of Botad district of the state, where locals worship Hanuman as 'Kashtbhanjan Dev'. On Sunday (December 30), some Hindu devotees clothed the Hanuman statue in red and white robe worn by Santa Claus.

Brushing aside the controversy, the temple authorities said that the clothes were sent over by Lord Hanuman's devotees based in the US. "The clothes are woollen and they will prevent the God from catching a cold," the authorities said, as reported by India Today.

This move by the temple did not go as well as some devotees who visited the temple objected to the dress, expressing their anger and disappointment with the temple management.

The pictures of the idol dressed as Santa Claus has left many rattled on social media. With locals continuing to express their displeasure, the authorities later changed the dress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Aadityanath Lord Hanuman Hanuman idol Santa Claus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp