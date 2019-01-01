Maharashtra woman delivers twins in Palghar railway station waiting room

By PTI

PALGHAR: New Year Day brought in a huge pleasure, though in a small size, in the life of Chhaya Savra as she delivered twins in a waiting room at Palghar station in Maharashtra Tuesday, officials said.

Savra and her newborn son and daughter are doing fine.

A police official said, the woman went into labour this morning when she was travelling in a suburban train for Dahanu along with her husband and mother-in-law.

As the train reached Palghar railway station, Savra was taken to the first class waiting room and doctors were informed, he said.

Dr Rajendra Chavan of Kanta Hospital assisted in the delivery along with Dr Umesh Dhumpalwar. Dr Chavan said the girl was born first. The infants weighed around 2.50 kg at the time of delivery, he said.

Savra and the infants remain admitted at Palghar rural hospital, he said.