Home Nation

Maharashtra woman delivers twins in Palghar railway station waiting room

The woman went into labour this morning when she was travelling in a suburban train for Dahanu along with her husband and mother-in-law.

Published: 01st January 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PALGHAR: New Year Day brought in a huge pleasure, though in a small size, in the life of Chhaya Savra as she delivered twins in a waiting room at Palghar station in Maharashtra Tuesday, officials said.

Savra and her newborn son and daughter are doing fine.

A police official said, the woman went into labour this morning when she was travelling in a suburban train for Dahanu along with her husband and mother-in-law.

As the train reached Palghar railway station, Savra was taken to the first class waiting room and doctors were informed, he said.

Dr Rajendra Chavan of Kanta Hospital assisted in the delivery along with Dr Umesh Dhumpalwar. Dr Chavan said the girl was born first. The infants weighed around 2.50 kg at the time of delivery, he said.

Savra and the infants remain admitted at Palghar rural hospital, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp