CPI (Maoist) advise Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to keep poll vows

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The outlawed CPI (Maoist), who had called for a boycott of the Assembly polls in the state on Monday commented upon the outcome of the polls saying it was a “rejection of the BJP’s anti-people policies”. They also cautioned the new Congress regime to comply with the pledges made in their manifesto. The rebels asked the new regime to accomplish them and warned that the people of the state would protest otherwise.

“If the Congress government didn’t start to achieve the demands and the promises it made, we will launch the people’s movement which will be escalated as the people’s war”, said Vikalp, the spokesperson of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, in an issued statement.

The rebels claimed that the results were an expression of the resentment of the masses against the BJP which was anti-people. “The new government should act in accordance with the wishes and demands of the masses. We will mount pressure to comply with it through the people’s movement,” said the spokesperson.