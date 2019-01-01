Home Nation

CPI (Maoist) advise Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to keep poll vows

The rebels claimed that the results were an expression of the resentment of the masses against the BJP which was anti-people. 

Published: 01st January 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel, the new Chhattisgarh CM (Photo | PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel, the new Chhattisgarh CM (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The outlawed CPI (Maoist), who had called for a boycott of the Assembly polls in the state on Monday commented upon the outcome of the polls saying it was a “rejection of the BJP’s anti-people policies”. They also cautioned the new Congress regime to comply with the pledges made in their manifesto. The rebels asked the new regime to accomplish them and warned that the people of the state would protest otherwise. 

“If the Congress government didn’t start to achieve the demands and the promises it made, we will launch the people’s movement which will be escalated as the people’s war”, said Vikalp, the spokesperson of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, in an issued statement. 

The rebels claimed that the results were an expression of the resentment of the masses against the BJP which was anti-people. “The new government should act in accordance with the wishes and demands of the masses. We will mount pressure to comply with it through the people’s movement,” said the spokesperson. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp