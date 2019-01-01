Home Nation

No more VIP treatment to BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha​ at Patna airport

Shatrughan Sinha previously had the permission of bringing his vehicle to the tarmac apart from being exempted from the security frisking.

Published: 01st January 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Shatrughan Sinha

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha (File | EPS)

By ANI

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha will no more be treated as a 'VIP' at Patna Airport, informed Jay Prakash Narayan Airport's Director Rajendra Singh Lahauriya on Monday.

Lahauriya said that Sinha will no more be exempted from security checks and regular frisking.

Former Union Minister Sinha previously had the permission of bringing his vehicle to the tarmac apart from being exempted from the security frisking.

"The facilities were extended to Sinha for a period which ended in June this year. No orders have been received for extending the same", informed Jay Prakash Narayan Airport's Director Lauhariya.

Lauhariya was replying to queries about facilities extended to the former Union Minister.

