Noida: Man falls to death from 5th floor while talking on phone

Vivek Parmar appears to have slipped and fallen from the fifth floor of the high-rise building.

Published: 01st January 2019 04:32 PM

By PTI

NOIDA: A 28-year-old man died here early Tuesday after falling off the balcony of his fifth-floor apartment while talking on mobile phone, police said.

The incident took place at around 3 am, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Parmar, a resident of the Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120, police said.

"He was in the balcony of his flat talking to someone on the phone. He appears to have slipped and fell from the fifth floor of the high-rise building," Station House Officer, Phase 3, Akhilsh Tripathi said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe was underway.

"There has been no formal complaint in the case so far," the SHO told PTI.

He said other details of the deceased were being ascertained.

