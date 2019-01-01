Won’t jump the judicial process gun on Ayodhya, assures Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Clearing the air on the Sangh chorus for parliamentary intervention for construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre would wait for completion of the judicial process before taking any action. Signalling a course correction for the BJP that was actively playing the Hindutva card during the recent state elections, Modi sought to keep the focus on development for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, adding the NDA continued to enjoy popular support.

“After the judicial process is over, we will make all efforts to fulfil our responsibility as the elected government,” Modi told ANI in an interview. “Nobody can deny those sitting in the governments in the last 70 years tried their best to stall a solution to this (Ayodhya) issue,” he added.

The Supreme Court first bench is expected to take up the Ramjanmabhoomi title suit on Friday. After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitched for the early construction of the Ram temple, which led to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) issuing a January-end deadline to the Modi government, several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, made it a talking point during the recent state elections.

While affirming faith in the judicial course, Modi blamed the Congress for creating the Ayodhya roadblocks. “Legal process was getting delayed in the Supreme Court as Congress lawyers were creating obstacles. The BJP manifesto clearly states that the government will work to find a solution under the ambit of the Constitution,” noted Modi.

Rejecting suggestions that the outcome of the recent polls indicate the Modi wave is waning, the PM said a set of people were peddling such a narrative, as they had done in the run-up to 2014. “The BJP was up against anti-incumbency of 15 years in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Yet, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had hung Assemblies. Recently, the BJP swept the local body elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Tripura,” Modi stated.

Framing the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls as a duel between “Janata (people) and gathbandhan (alliance)”, he said: “Modi is just a manifestation of people’s love and affection.” Political forces with vested interests, he claimed, were vying to come together on a platform against the BJP.

“It’s a fact that those considered the first family, who ran the country for four generations, are out on bail for financial irregularities. A set of people who are at their service, are trying to suppress such information and push other narratives,” Modi said in a veiled attack on Congress attempts to cobble together a grand alliance for the LS elections.