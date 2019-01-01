Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi condoles Kader Khan's demise

'I am sorry to hear about the demise of noted actor Kader Khan Ji.  I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world,' Gandhi said.

Published: 01st January 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday condoled the demise of Bollywood actor and writer Kader Khan, who passed away in Canada after a prolonged illness.

Khan, 81, died at a hospital in Canada on Monday. "I am sorry to hear about the demise of noted actor Kader Khan Ji. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," Gandhi said.

"We will miss him," the Congress chief said in a Facebook post. Born in Kabul, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's "Daag" and featured in over 300 films.

He wrote dialogues for over 250 movies. Before becoming an actor he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's "Jawani Diwani".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Kader Khan Kader Khan death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp