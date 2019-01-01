Rahul Gandhi condoles Kader Khan's demise

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday condoled the demise of Bollywood actor and writer Kader Khan, who passed away in Canada after a prolonged illness.

Khan, 81, died at a hospital in Canada on Monday. "I am sorry to hear about the demise of noted actor Kader Khan Ji. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," Gandhi said.

"We will miss him," the Congress chief said in a Facebook post. Born in Kabul, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's "Daag" and featured in over 300 films.

He wrote dialogues for over 250 movies. Before becoming an actor he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's "Jawani Diwani".