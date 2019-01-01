Home Nation

Technical snag in pumps hinders rescue operations in Meghalaya mine

On the 20th day of the operation, Indian Navy personnel resumed with their diving using unmanned remotely operated vehicles wit.assistance of the NRDF in the main shaft.

Published: 01st January 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya mine tragedy

Navy personnel entering the vertical shaft of the illegal coalmine at Ksan in Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya for a recce. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The multi-agency operation to rescue the miners trapped in a flooded quarry in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district was hindered after the high-powered pumps encountered technical snags on Tuesday, officials said.

Fifteen miners are trapped inside a 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district since December 13 after water from a nearby river gushed in, puncturing the mine wall.

On the 20th day of the operation, Indian Navy personnel resumed with their diving using unmanned remotely operated vehicles with assistance of the NRDF in the main shaft, operation spokesperson R Susngi told PTI.

"There were some technical problems with the machines and the rescue operation was affected," he said.

The depth of the shaft is a little over 370 foot (113 metre), Susngi said quoting the Navy, and added that the water level inside the vertical shaft is at 161 foot (49 metre), he said.

Work is on to get the pumps ready.

The fire services team from Odisha is also preparing to resume pumping from the two shafts nearby.

Susngi said there was slight dip in the water level in the mine shaft, but it was not significant enough.

The district administration is procuring a third crane which will be used in the abandoned mine shafts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghalaya Mine tragedy technical snag high-powered pumps Indian Navy NDRF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp