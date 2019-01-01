Home Nation

Those accusing me in Rafale deal are weakening Indian security forces: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that there should be debate in the country on why controversies have been created over defence deals since Independence and on the need for middlemen in defence purchases.

Rafale fighter jet

Rafale fighter aircraft (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to a news agency, has rejected charges of crony capitalism against him, and speaking on the Rafale deal, said that those levelling allegations against him were weakening Indian security forces. 

He said that in spite of allegations from the Congress about the Rafale deal, he would give primacy to the country’s security and expedite the procurement process.

“Those who want to weaken the Army are levelling allegations. Should I worry that they are making personal attacks on me, or whether my country’s needs should be met? I decided that whatever abuses are hurled at me, whatever allegations are levelled against me, I will continue on the path of honesty and give primacy to the country’s security. I won’t leave my Army jawans to their fate. Whatever be their requirement, I will expedite the procurement process,” the prime minister said, referring to allegations of graft in procuring Rafale jets. 

Asked about his silence on the Congress charge of the government favouring industrialist Anil Ambani in the deal, Modi said: ““This is not an allegation against me personally, but an allegation against my government. If there is any allegation against me, let them dig up who gave what, when and where, and to whom.”

