Unable to bear mother's treatment cost, man kills self with kin in Gujarat

Sakariya and his four family members drank water mixed with pesticide Monday (December 31) night, as he was under huge financial strain due to cost of treatment for his octogenarian mother.

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAMNAGAR: Five members of a family, including two children, allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide at their residence in Gujarat's Jamnagar over a financial issue, police said Tuesday.

According to police, Deepak Sakariya (45), who used to run a grocery store, was under financial stress due to cost of medical treatment of his old mother.

"Sakariya and his four family members drank water mixed with pesticide Monday (December 31) night, as he was under huge financial strain due to cost of treatment for his octogenarian mother," said Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Sharad Singhal.

Besides Deepak Sakariya, other deceased are identified as his wife Arti Sakariya (42), their daughter Kumkum (10), son Hemant (5) and Deepak's mother Jaya Pannala (80), he said.

The Sakariyas were residents of Suryamukhi locality of the city.

Singhal said police were informed about the bodies this morning.

As per Deepak Sakariya's relatives, he was under financial stress due to the treatment cost and repayment of loan, Singhal said.

"A few days back, Deepak had told one of his relatives that he was under pressure and wanted to end his life," the SP said, adding that further investigation is on.

TAGS
suicide pact expensive treatment financial stress Jamnagar

