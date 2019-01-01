UPA regime tried to 'destroy' Amit Shah in Sohrabuddin case: Smriti Irani

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday charged that the UPA government, as part of a political conspiracy, had sought to implicate BJP chief Amit Shah in a false encounter case over the killing of a criminal. She claimed that it was now evident that the UPA government, in 2010, had misused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Shah.

Speaking in the backdrop of a special CBI court clearing Shah of all charges in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, Irani alleged that the investigating agency had arrested the BJP chief in 2010 on the instructions of the Congress. “The CBI, acting under political pressure, manufactured evidence against Amit Shah. We seek to stress that the Congress will not spare anyone who comes in the path of the pursuit of power of the party,” Irani claimed, while speaking at the BJP headquarters.

The minister, quoting the court verdict, asserted that the CBI had tried to establish a preconceived and premeditated theory. She added that justice had been done in the case despite the conspiracy hatched by the Congress to destroy Shah politically.