Home Nation

UPA regime tried to 'destroy' Amit Shah in Sohrabuddin case: Smriti Irani

Irani's attack came in the wake of a recent CBI court judgement in Mumbai in the encounter killing case which had acquitted all the 22 accused including Shah citing lack of evidence.

Published: 01st January 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday charged that the UPA government, as part of a political conspiracy, had sought to implicate BJP chief Amit Shah in a false encounter case over the killing of a criminal. She claimed that it was now evident that the UPA government, in 2010, had misused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Shah.

Speaking in the backdrop of a special CBI court clearing Shah of all charges in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, Irani alleged that the investigating agency had arrested the BJP chief in 2010 on the instructions of the Congress. “The CBI, acting under political pressure, manufactured evidence against Amit Shah. We seek to stress that the Congress will not spare anyone who comes in the path of the pursuit of power of the party,” Irani claimed, while speaking at the BJP headquarters.

The minister, quoting the court verdict, asserted that the CBI had tried to establish a preconceived and premeditated theory. She added that justice had been done in the case despite the conspiracy hatched by the Congress to destroy Shah politically.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani Amit Shah Sohrabuddin encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp