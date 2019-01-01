Home Nation

Vande Mataram not sung at MP secretariat; BJP targets Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Singing of the national song in the Mantralaya or secretariat on the first working day of every month has been the norm since the time of erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of the BJP.

Published: 01st January 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The incident of "Vande Mataram" not being sung on the the first working day of January at Madhya Pradesh secretariat has come to light, with the opposition BJP Tuesday pointing the finger at Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Singing of the national song in the Mantralaya or secretariat on the first working day of every month has been the norm since the time of erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh General Administration Department (GAD) additional chief secretary Prabhanshu Kamal could not be contacted despite repeated calls.

State unit BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal tweeted that the rendition of Vande Mataram is organised by the state general administration department (GAD), a portfolio held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

"Has it been on his direction? He (Nath) has recently said that he does not care for criticism.

Is there going to be a ban on 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chant (sic)," he tweeted.

When contacted, state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta sought to play down the incident, saying the CM is out of station.

He said the rendition of Vande Mataram couldn't take place as SR Mohanty took charge as Chief Secretary Tuesday, implying that officials remained busy.

"Why the BJP is creating fuss over it? If it (Vande Matram) was not sung today, its rendition will take place tomorrow or later.

Nothing much should be read into this," the Congress leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Chief Minister Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh General Administration Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp