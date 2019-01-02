Home Nation

140 terrorists killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir between June-Dec 2018: Government

The minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir said 426 stone pelting incidents took place in Jammu and Kashmir in the said period in which 34 civilians were injured.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Altogether 140 terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir between June and December 2018 during which 426 stone pelting incidents were also reported in the state, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, he said 140 terrorists were killed from June 25 to December 5, 2018 in the state, where 119 terrorist violence took place during the period.

As many as 171 security personnel were martyred while combating with terrorists in Kashmir and other parts of the country, guarding borders or serving their duty in 2016, 167 troops were martyred in 2017 and 163 personnel in 2018 (till November).

