After Amroha searches, NIA teams raid scrap yard for terror links

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After widespread search operations in Amroha’s Saidpur Imma village and few other places on Tuesday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and UP ATS continued with raids in western UP districts on Wednesday to extract more information about the sleeping cells of ISIS-inspired module Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam which was busted on December 26.

The probe agencies had arrested 10 terror suspects of the IS module during raids across 17 locations in western UP districts and Delhi last month end.

READ | NIA, UP ATS joint teams conduct searches at 5 places in Amroha

Joint NIA and UP ATS teams, camping in Amroha for the last two days, carried out searches in the city and grilled scrap and grocery dealers. Accompanied by local police officials, the team raided two rag shops and grilled their proprietors—Pintu and Ramchandra. However, nothing was seized from the shops.

Sources said, the team was conducting raids to join more dots of the terror networks as sleeping module in Amroha. Both Pintu and Ramchandra were released later.

The teams, while carrying out a secret search operation in Amroha, raided the house of one Zareef and seized some questionable items. The team was tight-lipped about the recoveries.

As per the sources, after Amroha, the teams raided a few locations in Meerut on Wednesday.

The informed sources claimed that the probe agencies raided both urban and rural places in Meerut to round up Naeem, a terror suspect of Rardhana village under Kithaura police station area in Meerut. Naeem is believed to have links with the terror module and he has been absconding since December 26.

