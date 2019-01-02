Home Nation

After Amroha searches, NIA teams raid scrap yard for terror links

Joint NIA and UP ATS teams, camping in Amroha for the last two days, carried out searches in the city and grilled scrap and grocery dealers.

Published: 02nd January 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After widespread search operations in Amroha’s Saidpur Imma village and few other places on Tuesday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and UP ATS continued with raids in western UP districts on Wednesday to extract more information about the sleeping cells of ISIS-inspired module Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam which was busted on December 26.

The probe agencies had arrested 10 terror suspects of the IS module during raids across 17 locations in western UP districts and Delhi last month end.

READ | NIA, UP ATS joint teams conduct searches at 5 places in Amroha

Joint NIA and UP ATS teams, camping in Amroha for the last two days, carried out searches in the city and grilled scrap and grocery dealers. Accompanied by local police officials, the team raided two rag shops and grilled their proprietors—Pintu and Ramchandra. However, nothing was seized from the shops.

Sources said, the team was conducting raids to join more dots of the terror networks as sleeping module in Amroha. Both Pintu and Ramchandra were released later.

The teams, while carrying out a secret search operation in Amroha, raided the house of one Zareef  and seized some questionable items. The team was tight-lipped about the recoveries.

As per the sources, after Amroha, the teams raided a few locations in Meerut on Wednesday.

The informed sources claimed that the probe agencies raided both urban and rural places in Meerut to round up Naeem, a terror suspect of Rardhana village under Kithaura police station area in Meerut. Naeem is believed to have links with the terror module and he has been absconding since December 26.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Anti-Terrorist Squad UP Anti-Terrorist Squad Amroha Amroha terror probe ISIS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp