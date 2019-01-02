Home Nation

After cow sheds, UP cabinet nod to imposition of 'Gau Kalyan' cess

The new state policy related to cow protection and welfare provides for a 0.5 per cent additional levy on excise items to fund the construction and maintenance of cow shelters across the state.

Published: 02nd January 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

stray cows, cow shelters

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the buzz over  ‘Gua raksha’ (cow protection), the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cleared a policy paving the way for implementation of a cow welfare cess or Gau Kalyan cess during a cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

READ | Want to see 'gau matas' in shelters, not on Madhya Pradesh streets: Kamal Nath

The new state policy related to cow protection and welfare provides for a 0.5 per cent additional levy on excise items to fund the construction and maintenance of cow shelters across the state. Moreover, a cess of 0.5 per cent will also be levied on toll tax collected by government agencies, and on profits made by public sector enterprises and construction agencies like UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd, UPSIDC etc for the purpose.

The levy on mandi cess will also be increased from 1 per cent to 2 per cent to support the cow protection and welfare scheme.

The 0.5% excise may impact price of alcohol in the state but the department will hold a meeting to decide the items on which the cess will be levied. This will help state government earn additional Rs 34 crore as cow welfare cess. Moreover, for temporary cow shelters, MP, MLA and MNREGA funds would a utilised. The local bodies would be expected to arrange funds as much as possible from their budget for nutrition and management of protected cows. The CM has allocated Rs 100 crore to local bodies for the purpose.

READ |  UP Cabinet decides to set up cow sheds for stray cattle

The state government spokeman Shirkant Sharma said that the government departments would contribute to the construction of shelters to accommodate at least 1000 stray cattle  in each district. Those leaving their livestock go stray at public places and roads, would be penalised and a penalty would be imposed on such elements, said the government spokesman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cow politics Yogi Adityanath Gau mata Uttar Pradesh Cabinet UP government Gau Kalyan cess cow shelters stray cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp