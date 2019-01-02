Anti-militancy operations to go on through winter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will continue anti-militancy operations through the winter because 260-300 militants are still active in the state, senior CRPF officials said on Tuesday.

“We will continue the anti-militancy operations during the winter months. There will be no let up in anti-militancy operations,” IG CRPF Zulfqar Hassan said.

He said security forces are conducting operations based on intelligence inputs and operations would be launched whenever they got more information.

Security forces killed 257 militants including top commanders of different militant groups during anti-militancy operations in 2018. At least 91 security force personnel including 45 policemen and over 100 civilians were also killed in militant violence last year.