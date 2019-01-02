Bharat Bandh cases: A day after BSP chief Mayawati's ultimatum, MP govt gives in

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after BSP supremo Mayawati made it clear that her party's support to Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan could be reconsidered if cases lodged against innocent persons during the pro-Dalit outfits' April 2, 2018 Bharat Bandh were not withdrawn, the Congress government in MP gave in to the ex-UP CM's demand on Tuesday.

READ | Withdraw Bharat Bandh cases: Mayawati threatens to end ties with Congress-governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

The law and legislative affairs minister of the Kamal Nath government PC Sharma, when questioned by journalists on Tuesday to react over the BSP chief's demand, said "not only the cases registered against activists involved in April 2, 2018 protests, but all politically motivated cases registered by BJP regimes of last 15 years against non-BJP workers and leaders in MP will be withdrawn."



Sharma, added that last week also it was made clear that cases registered against government employees and even journalists during 15 years of BJP regime will be withdrawn.



On Monday, the ex-UP CM had said that her party might reconsider it's support to Congress governments in MP and Rajasthan if cases against those framed up in false cases during April 2 Bharat Bandh were not withdrawn.



On April 2, 2018, massive and violent nationwide protests were witnessed nationally by pro-Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe activists - particularly in Gwalior-Chambal region of MP and adjoining Rajasthan.

The April 2 Bharat Bandh call was given by pro-SC/ST outfits and supported by non-BJP parties over the

Supreme Court diluting some provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to prevent it's misuse.

Firing over protestors indulging in caste violence in Bhind and Gwalior districts of MP had resulted in loss of six lives.

After remaining out of power in MP since 2003, the Congress had won 114 seats in the recent assembly polls in the state, which was two short of 116 seats simple majority. It was with the support of four independent legislators, two BSP MLAs and one SP MLA that Kamal Nath led Congress ultimately managed to form government in MP after 15 years.