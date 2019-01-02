Home Nation

BJP's assurances on Ram temple have very little credibility: Sitaram Yechury 

He also alleged that sharpening communal polarisation was the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's only plan.

Published: 02nd January 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that a decision on an ordinance on the Ram temple in Ayodhya could only be taken after the completion of the judicial process, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Tuesday said the assurances given by the BJP had very little credibility.

He also alleged that sharpening communal polarisation was the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) only plan.

In a televised interview on Tuesday, Modi suggested that any decision on an ordinance on a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh could be taken only after the completion of the judicial process, while asserting that the government was ready to make all efforts to fulfil its responsibility.

The prime minister's comments came amidst heightened demands by Hindutva organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for an ordinance for an early construction of the temple.

Reacting to Modi's remarks, Yechury said, "We heard the BJP CM in 1992 give false assurances on protecting the Babri Masjid. After the demolition, it was claimed as a success by them. These assurances by the BJP have very little credibility."

"After having destroyed the economy and ruined people's livelihoods, sharpening communal polarisation is the BJP's only plan. This will not be allowed to succeed," he added. In 1992, BJP's Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

On Modi's comment that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be about the "janta" (people) versus the "gathbandhan" (alliance), Yechury said the battle lines of the contest were clear -- it was the ruinous policies of the Modi government versus the people of India.

Slamming the prime minister over demonetisation, he said Modi's claim that the move had eliminated black money was "preposterous".

"Modi facilitated black money hoarders to whitewash illegal cash holdings. People who ought to have been penalised were rewarded at the expense of destroying livelihoods of crores of Indians," Yechury tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya Sitaram Yechury NDA government CPI-M

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp