CBI registered 206 corruption cases against central govt employees in 2018

Published: 02nd January 2019 03:22 PM

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered 206 cases of corruption against central government employees between January and November last year, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said Wednesday in Lok Sabha.

Of the total cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till November last year, charge sheets have been filed in only 45 of them, according to the minister's written reply in the House.

There were 338 such cases registered in 2017, as against 400 in 2016 and 441 in 2015.

The charge sheets were filed in 168 cases in 2017, 272 in 2016 and 361 in 2015, the reply said.

In another reply, Singh said the central government has granted sanction for prosecution against 17 IAS officers in 23 cases since January 2015.

The Personnel Ministry deals with corruption cases involving Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

"Also, as per information received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, sanction for prosecution has been granted to prosecute three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers during last three years (2015 to 2017)," Singh said.

As per information received from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, 16 cases of corruption against Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers were noticed and sanction for prosecution was granted in four cases during the last three years, the minister said.

