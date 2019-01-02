Central trade unions urge Mamata Banerjee to play positive role during January 8-9 strike

By PTI

KOLKATA: Central trade unions (CTUs), which have called for a two-day nationwide general strike next week, on Wednesday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to play a "positive role in ensuring that their demands are fulfilled."

"We have written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and urged her to play a positive role in ensuring that the demands are fulfilled.

The workers of our country and state are fighting for their rights and against the economic policies of the Centre," CITU state president Subhas Mukherjee said.

The 10 Central trade unions (CTUs) have called for a nationwide general strike on January 8-9, against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre and have placed a charter of 12 demands before the Central government.

The 10 CTUs that called the strike are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA.

The charter of demands includes minimum wage, universal social security, workers' status and including pay and facilities for the scheme workers, against privatisation of public and government organisations.

The Mamata Banerjee government is against all sorts of strikes and bandhs in the state.