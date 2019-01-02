Congress issues whip in both Houses

Home Nation

The Rafale deal issue is to conclude on Thursday with the reply of the government.

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip in both Houses of the Parliament, asking all its members to be present as discussion on the Rafale deal will conclude in Lok Sabha and key issues such as the triple talaq bill are likely to come up in Rajya Sabha.

The whip was issued after Opposition and the government were involved in a bitter war of words over the Rafale issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Rahul Gandhi saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not have guts" to face questions in Parliament and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accusing the Congress chief of peddling "lies" and "falsehood".

In Rajya Sabha, discussion is expected on the triple talaq bill and the Congress is also likely to raise the issue of political instability in Jammu and Kashmir and the re-promulgation of President's rule in the state.

Rajya Sabha Rafale deal Congress

