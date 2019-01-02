Home Nation

Congress misused CBI to frame Amit Shah in Sohrabuddin case: Yogi Adityanath

The Congress "misused" the CBI in 2010 to frame BJP leader and the then Gujarat minister Shah in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, Adityanath said at a press conference here.

Published: 02nd January 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Congress "misused" the CBI to frame BJP president Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Wednesday, demanding Rahul Gandhi apologise for his party's actions.

He said Shah has been cleared by the court in the case and it had said there is no evidence against him.

"Rahul Gandhi should now apologise before the people of the country," he said A special CBI judge had acquitted all the accused in the encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh on December 22, 2018.

Shah, who was the minister of state for home in Gujarat at that time, was arrested briefly in 2010 in the case before being discharged in December 2014.

TAGS
Sohrabuddin fake encounter case CBI Congress Yogi Adityanath

