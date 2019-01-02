Home Nation

Desperate bid by Congress to fabricate facts: Parrikar on Rafale deal audio

Parrikar's comments came hours after the Congress quoted him as saying that he had a file on Rafale deal "lying in his bedroom".

Published: 02nd January 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Wednesday termed the audio clip cited by the Congress on the Rafale deal as a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after the Supreme Court exposed the "lies" of the opposition party.

Parrikar's comments came hours after the Congress quoted him as saying that he had a file on Rafale deal "lying in his bedroom".

Earlier in the day, Congress came out with an audio clip of a purported conversation between Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and another person in which the minister says that during a Goa cabinet meeting last week, Parrikar stated he had "an entire file and all documents" relating to the Rafale deal lying in his bedroom.

The conversation was played by Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala for the media outside Parliament in Delhi this morning.

Surjewala also asked if this was the reason why a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Rafale deal was not being ordered.

He quoted Rane as saying, "The chief minister made a very interesting statement, that I have all the information of Rafale in my bedroom that's means he is holding them to ransom.

He said it is in my bedroom here only in my flat, each and every document on Rafale.

" Hitting back, Parrikar said in a tweet: "The audio clip released by the Congress party is a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after their lies were exposed by the recent Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal.

No such discussion ever came up during Cabinet or any other meeting".

Parrikar was the defence minister when the Rafale deal was signed between India and France for purchase of fighter aircraft.

Rane has already denied the allegation against him, saying he never had any such conversation on the issue and accused the Congress of coming up with a "fake clip".

On December 14 last year, the apex court had dismissed all PILs alleging irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale deal audio clip on Rafale deal Manohar Parrikar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp