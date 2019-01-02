Home Nation

From France With Love? Opposition MP says Jaitley misquoted James Bond

During a heated discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the French Rafale aircraft deal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley quoted a dialogue by the master spy from a James Bond film.

Published: 02nd January 2019 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: James Bond always overcomes seemingly impossible and unexpected challenges.

But for all his preparedness, he could have never expected to become embroiled in an Indian Parliament debate.

During a heated discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the French Rafale aircraft deal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley quoted a dialogue by the master spy from a James Bond film.

Jaitley appeared to have scored a political point with the cinematic allusion until Opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Saugata Roy called him out to point out that the minister had wrongly put words in Bond's mouth.

ALSO READ | DMK chief MK Stalin says Rahul Gandhi has spoken the truth on Rafale deal in Parliament

Attacking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Jaitley had said, "James bond has said 'If it is once, it is a happenstance. It can happen. If it is twice, it is a coincidence and if it is thrice, it is a conspiracy. And, the conspirators of various defence deals today have the audacity to raise an allegation against others."

Roy pointed out that Jaitley had misquoted the dialogue from Bond movie "Goldfinger", saying that the actual dialogue was: "If it happens for the first time then it is happenstance, if it happens twice it is coincidence and if it is thrice then it is enemy action."

"Jaitleyji, your memory is failing you. If it happens thrice, then it is enemy action and not conspiracy," Roy said.

It also turned out that the dialogue was not delivered by Bond, but by his nemesis Goldfinger in the 1964 movie starring Sean Connery as Bond and Gert Fröbe as Goldfinger.

The TMC MP also nitpicked on Jaitley's pronunciation of the name of former French president Francois Hollande.

Jaitley had pronounced it as the country Holland, but in French, it is pronounced as Ollanday.

Roy also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had to borrow a member from the Rajya Sabha, who is not even a defence minister, to speak on the Rafale deal.

Jaitley is a Rajya Sabha member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Bond Indian Parliament Opposition Trinamool Congress French Rafale aircraft deal Rafale Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp