Illegal arms manufacturing factory unearthed in Uttar Pradesh 

By PTI

MUZZAFARNAGAR: Police have unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing factory here and arrested one person, an official said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Chatela village which comes under the jurisdiction of Titawi police station, he said.

Police seized four pistols and seven pistol barrels, SSP Sudhir Kumar told reporters here.

During the raid, two people were found at the factory, the SSP said, adding that police arrested Nisar while another accused managed to escape from the spot.

